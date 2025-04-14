Tiffany Stratton isn't mature enough, believes former US Champion; says she shouldn't have targeted Charlotte Flair's personal life

A wrestling legend wasn't happy at all with Tiffany Stratton's verbal attack on Charlotte Flair on a recent episode of SmackDown. Former NWA United States Heavyweight Champion Magnum T. A. took exception to Stratton's lines and called her unprofessional.
Fans are now heavily invested in Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's feud heading into WrestleMania 41 after what happened on SmackDown two weeks ago. Both female stars reportedly delivered unscripted lines in what was quite an awkward back-and-forth.
Wrestling veteran Magnum T. A. had a lot to say about Tiffany verbally targeting Charlotte during the segment. Here's what he said about her on The Four Horsemen Network:
"Wives, family, kids, are out of bounds. And going down a road and calling somebody, basically a loser, because of a misfortune in life, which, you know, millions of people go through, and bringing that into... trying to bring that into a storyline that wasn't agreed upon on the front side, is the ultimate slap in the face and showing of just not being mature enough professionally to know how to navigate things like that, and stay between the ditches. It was totally unprofessional in my book." [2:41-3:28]
What did Ric Flair say about Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's exchange?
To no one's surprise, The Nature Boy seemingly sided with his daughter following her controversial back-and-forth with the WWE Women's Champion. Here's what he said on Busted Open:
“I have an opinion, but I don’t really want to voice it. I can say this, it’s very sensitive. I didn’t like it, but wrestling is wrestling. I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, you think that’s the first time hearing my name? I want to clarify this. She is ten times the athlete that I am. So much better of a worker than I ever was." [H/T Fightful]
Tiffany Stratton certainly won't be happy with Magnum T. A.'s comments targeting her. Flair received massive backlash from the WWE Universe following the segment, and it seems like most of the fans are siding with Stratton and want her to defeat The Queen at 'Mania.
