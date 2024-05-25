Tiffany Stratton and Maxxine Dupri react to 39-year-old WWE Superstar's recent post ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Superstars Tiffany Stratton and Maxxine Dupri recently reacted to a former Women's Champion's jaw-dropping post on social media ahead of King and Queen of the Ring. The premium live event is scheduled to take place this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This week's episode of SmackDown took place in Jeddah, where Nia Jax defeated Bianca Belair in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Irresistible Force will now face Lyra Valkyria in the finals at the premium live event.

Ahead of her awaited bout against Valkyria, Jax uploaded a clip of herself getting prepared for the upcoming match. Reacting to the same post, WWE Superstars, Stratton, and Dupri mentioned how gorgeous The Irresistible Force looked in her outfit.

"She's readyyyyy," wrote Maxxine.

"QUEEN BEE SH*T," wrote Tiffany.

Check out a screengrab of Tiffany Stratton and Maxxine Dupri's comment here

Dutch Mantell opened up about who is helping WWE Superstar Nia Jax

Dutch Mantell has recently shared his honest opinion on WWE Superstar Nia Jax's in-ring abilities following her match against Bianca Belair.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell predicted that The Irresistible Force must be getting some help from The Bloodline backstage to improve her in-ring abilities.

The former wrestling manager further added how confident he is regarding Jax's win in the upcoming Queen of the Ring Tournament:

"She's [Nia Jax] more deliberate. Her background, her Bloodline, ensures she's gonna be a success. All her people there, all her relation there, they all offered help. She is a most, I wouldn't say a hundred percent better but seventy-five percent better now, than she was. Everything is deliberate now, everything has a meaning, everything has a purpose. She's taken that to heart and congratulations to her. I do think she will take the Queen of the Ring." Mantell continued, "That's another thing. They're not doing these screwy finishes. That p*sses people off." [From 13:41 onwards]

Despite having an injured knee, Belair put up a good match against Nia on SmackDown. Considering Jax's athleticism, it is to be seen how the bout between her and Valkyria turns out at the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

