Tiffany Stratton may have received a warning from WWE after recent scandal, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive) 

WWE's newest sensation, Tiffany Stratton, has impressed one and all with her skills inside the squared circle. However, the star has recently been embroiled in controversy after an Instagram story went viral.

Stratton uploaded a controversial video on Instagram with some racial undertones. She was quick to delete the story. However, social media caught on to the news, and she faced severe backlash from fans for her post. There were also rumors about her being punished by the company. Since then, things have cooled down, and it seems like there will be no major repercussions for the 25-year-old star.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter claimed that things had blown up because of the social media reactions. He pointed out that Tiffany Stratton didn't say any racial slurs and it was a repost. He felt WWE might have possibly let her off with a warning this time.

"I think they're really pushing this young kid and I think again the internet blows everything up as it always has. But I think they probably warned her, you know, to be careful. Watch your language, watch what you say because sometimes, with people her age, these things just come out of your mouth. You're not even thinking about it." [From 1:08 onwards]

Tiffany Stratton was a strong contender in the Queen of the Ring tournament, advancing to the quarterfinals. However, she ultimately lost to Bianca Belair and bowed out of the tournament.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Center of the Universe in the coming months as WWE gears up for SummerSlam.

