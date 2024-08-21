Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and more WWE stars react to 27-year-old's bold message following RAW

Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and more WWE Superstars have reacted to a 27-year-old's bold message following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The star in question competed in her first match in 91 days on the red brand.

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri took to Instagram earlier today to share a bold message following her return to the ring on RAW. She squared off against American Made's Ivy Nile in a singles match. The Wyatt Sicks interrupted the action and Dupri was spotted hilariously running away. However, Dupri claimed she stood on business today on social media following her battle with Ivy Nile on RAW.

Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, and many more stars reacted to Dupri's post, and you can check it out in the image below.

Stars respond to Maxxine Dupri on Instagram following her RAW appearance.

Maxxine Dupri is currently a part of the Alpha Academy faction on WWE RAW alongside Akira Tozawa and Otis. Chad Gable was formerly the leader of the faction, but he turned heel and formed American Made with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile on RAW.

Tiffany Stratton reveals WWE RAW star is her dream opponent

SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton recently shared that Rhea Ripley was her dream opponent in WWE.

The 25-year-old won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month and can cash in for a title match at any moment. Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, The Buff Barbie disclosed that Rhea Ripley was her dream opponent. She added that she would like to square off against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan as well.

"I wanna face Rhea Ripley," Stratton said. "Rhea Ripley is my [dream opponent]. I would say my number two, Rhea Ripley when she comes back and when she's healthy [is number one], and Liv Morgan [is number two]." [1:14 – 1:24]

You can check out the interview with Stratton in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton has until next July to cash in her Money in the Bank contract for a title opportunity. It will be fascinating to see when the rising star decides to cash in for a title match.

