Tiffany Stratton has one major clause before doing a romantic angle with real-life boyfriend in WWE 

Tiffany Stratton has opened up about her real-life relationship with her boyfriend and said that she has a major clause before working on a romantic angle with him. The star is currently dating Ludwig Kaiser.

Stratton has already established herself in WWE as one of the top names, and it does not look like she will be stopping anytime soon. With her recent call-up to the main roster going extremely successfully, fans have been wondering about what's next for her. With the WWE Draft coming up, anything could end up happening, but for now, it appears that she's challenging Bayley for the title.

During an interview with TV Insider, Tiffany Stratton spoke about her work in WWE and whether she'd want to work with her real-life boyfriend, Ludwig, in a romantic angle. They asked her whether she wanted a reality TV show like Bianca Belair and Montez Ford had. She said that she'd love that but also established a major clause.

She insisted that while she would like to work with him in the future, it would only be after she had established herself, as she was currently focusing on her own career.

"Yeah. That would be super cool. I haven’t given that much thought because I’m still new to RAW and SmackDown. I would like to establish myself first and then do some stuff with Kaiser. Right Now, I’m focused on my career. I think a reality TV show would be really cool one day."

Tiffany Stratton has made her distaste of Bayley known

The fact that she was not immediately given a shot at Bayley's title after WrestleMania didn't sit too well with Tiffany Stratton. The star made her distaste known immediately, interrupting Bayley's match with Naomi.

She attacked them and left them lying, taking the upper hand in the feud last week.

Now, it remains to be seen how the champion responds.