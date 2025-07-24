Tiffany Stratton opens up on "homegrown" WWE talent; discusses backstage diversity

  • home icon
By JP David
Published Jul 24, 2025 15:30 GMT
Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion (Photos via: @tiffanywwe and @realscarlettbordeaux on Instagram)

Reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is one of the fastest rising stars in recent memory. Stratton opened up about the number of athletes coming into the developmental brand who could turn into "homegrown" talent.

"Tiffy Time" officially started when she signed with WWE in August 2021, making her television debut less than three months later. She would get called up to the main roster in February 2024, winning the Money in the Bank three years into her career and becoming WWE Women's Champion last January.

Speaking to PHL17 to promote the upcoming two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Tiffany Stratton was asked about her time on NXT and how it helped her shape into one of the top stars in a very deep WWE women's division.

She said:

"Oh, we have so many athletes from all different kinds of backgrounds. We've got gymnasts, we've got football players, we've got dancers, and I think they all just kind of report to the Performance Center and they train to become the next WWE Superstar and I think it's so important to have some sort of training center to coach the next in line, the future of the business, and they've been doing such a great job. I am from the WWE Performance Center. I'm a homegrown talent so, I am proof that the WWE Performance Center works." [H/T: PHL17]
With the WWE Performance Center, the company can create its "homegrown" talent and turn them into superstars. College athletes have a path to pro wrestling if they don't pursue their pro sports.

Tiffany Stratton will defend her title at SummerSlam against Jade Cargill

After surviving Bayley, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Trish Stratus since winning the WWE Women's Championship, Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her title against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam.

It's a new kind of foe for Stratton, who has been champion since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on January 3. Cargill earned the opportunity to challenge for the title after beating Asuka to win the 2025 Queen of the Tournament crown.

With Naomi already using her MITB contract to win the Women's World Championship, Stratton and Cargill don't have to worry about a cash-in at SummerSlam. They can focus on each other, a fresh matchup that the WWE Universe has been highly anticipating.

