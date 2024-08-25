Tiffany Stratton opens up on "overnight" success with WWE; names major event that turned things around for her

SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton feels she got overnight success in WWE. The star is a prominent feature of the women's roster and currently holds the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Center of the Universe was in New York recently for WWE's Fanatic Fest event. She caught up with various media outlets during the day and answered questions about her meteoric rise and her future in the company.

During a recent interview, Stratton mentioned that Elimination Chamber in Australia turned things around for her. She got a great reception from the fans which pushed her to a new level of superstardom. The Money in the Bank winner also claimed she was proud of herself for adapting to the larger crowds of the main roster versus those in NXT.

Yeah, I honestly feel like everything kinda happened overnight. I feel everything initially happened for me in Australia. That was kind of when there was the 'Tiffy Time' chants, it was my first real PLE on the main roster, I wasn't really kinda over with the crowd yet." [From 0:14 - 0:30]

Tiffany Stratton has allied herself with Nia Jax

In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, Tiffany Stratton formed an unlikely allyship with Nia Jax. In fact, she helped Nia win the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley at SummerSlam.

Since then, Tiffany Stratton has tried to remain in Nia's good books, vowing not to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on her. She even hosted a championship celebration for Jax last week which ended up being ruined by Michin. This week on the blue brand, Stratton worked relentlessly to fix Nia's crown which was broken during the attack.

It will be interesting to see how long the Center of the Universe can maintain her friendship with Nia Jax.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

