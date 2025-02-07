Tiffany Stratton has outperformed several WWE stars in one key area - Reports

Since joining the main roster, Tiffany Stratton has been on a roll. Her rise to the top has been quick, and now she stands tall as the WWE Women's Champion. However, that is not the only area where she is outperforming everyone.

According to a recent report, The Buff Barbie's merchandise sales have skyrocketed. She has quickly become one of the top-selling stars in terms of merchandise, and her custom Money in the Bank briefcase is a highly sought-after product.

The briefcase, designed to look like a Chanel bag, is priced at $129.99 on WWE Shop. Its popularity speaks for itself, as it is "out of stock" as of this writing.

According to the report, WWE is pleased with the positive reactions Tiffany Stratton is getting from the crowd and that her merch sales are much higher than those of the other women in the division.

Big things are expected of Tiffy going forward. As champion, she will undoubtedly be a key figure at WrestleMania 41, where she will be hoping to outperform her peers yet again.

Charlotte Flair will visit Tiffany Stratton this week on SmackDown

Speaking of WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton will likely be visited by a potential opponent this week on SmackDown. Charlotte Flair was the last woman standing in the Women's Royal Rumble match, and as such, she has her pick of champions.

Last week, The Queen made her intentions very clear. She plans to meet with every champion before deciding who she wants to face. On Monday, it was The Eradicator, Rhea Ripley, on Tuesday, The Beautiful Madness, Giulia, and this Friday, The Buff Barbie will become acquainted with her.

It will be interesting to see what goes down on the blue brand this Friday. Will Flair make her choice on SmackDown? Will it be Stratton? All will be answered in time.

