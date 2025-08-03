Tiffany Stratton possibly injured during SummerSlam title match; WWE veteran shows concern

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:28 GMT
Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. She was seemingly injured during the bout. The Storm defeated Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia, which earned her the right to face The Buff Barbie Doll for the gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

During the match, Tiffany Stratton reached out for a handshake but got taken down with a pump kick. Jade Cargill sent the champion into the barricade and planted her with a suplex on the floor. Stratton wiped out Jade with a suicide dive and hit a Swanton Bomb but only got a one-count.

Jade nailed Tiffany with a backbreaker and delivered a superkick. She then performed the Eye of the Storm and got a two-count. Stratton hit her with a rolling senton and went for the PME but Jade pushed her off and hit a suplex. She tried to go for another one but The Buff Barbie Doll reversed it into a Falcon Arrow.

The two stars traded strikes and Tiffany Stratton nailed The Storm with an Alabama Slam. She went for the PME but Jade had her legs up. Cargill tried to for an Avalanche Jaded but Stratton reversed it and hit a PME to win the match. Tiffany was bleeding and it looked like some of her teeth were chipped. Michael Cole on commentary showed concern as well.

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.

