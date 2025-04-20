Tiffany Stratton provides an update on her condition after a horrific injury at WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton provided an update on her condition after it seemed she had lost a tooth during her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

The reigning WWE Women's Champion walked out as still champion after an incredible performance against The Queen. She and Flair pushed each other to the absolute limit in the co-main event of the night, and the former got her hand raised, in what could be regarded as one of the greatest victories of her professional wrestling career.

On Instagram, Stratton provided an update on her condition, revealing she didn't suffer any dental injuries and her teeth are intact.

"I have all my teeth guys," wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram story here.

Tiffany Stratton became the new WWE Women's Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax in January. She dethroned her former friend on SmackDown, marking her first championship win on the main roster, and has been on an incredible run.

Fast forward to April, and Stratton has made history by preventing Charlotte Flair from adding another championship to her incredible list of accomplishments. The 25-year-old's next challenger could be revealed on the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

