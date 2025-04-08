Tiffany Stratton reacts to Ludwig Kaiser's response to recent cheating allegations 

  • home icon
By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 08, 2025 17:15 GMT
Tiffany Stratton on an episode on NXT. (image via WWE)
WWE's Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair have been making headlines over the past few days. Their promo segment on SmackDown became chaotic and saw both women bring their real lives into the rivalry.

After a tense war of words, Stratton noted that Flair was 0-3 when it comes to divorces, Flair claimed that Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs, something he has reacted to several times online. He recently took to Instagram to share an update about how many notifications he had gotten from SmackDown following the comment.

His real-life girlfriend Stratton even commented on the post to laugh at the situation.

It was reported following the show that both women went off script, which appeared to have become an issue when the WWE Universe in attendance in Chicago refused to allow Flair to respond to any of Stratton's comments, putting pressure on the former Women's Champion.

Tiffany Stratton doesn't appear to be offended by the comments about her real-life boyfriend

Tiffany Stratton laughing off Ludwig Kaiser's notifications following the segment seems to confirm that she wasn't offended by the fact that her partner was brought into the story.

Both stars have noted that they would love to work together in WWE when the time is right, but at present, Stratton is a face, Kaiser is a heel, and they are on opposite brands. It made no sense for Kaiser to be dragged into the story. Seemingly, Flair was reaching for comments out of frustration and it doesn't appear to have meant anything for the future of their feud.

Tiffany Stratton isn&#039;t phased. (Image via WWE)
Kaiser could technically involve himself in the match at WrestleMania if he decided to, but last night on RAW, it was clear that he was pushing for his own WrestleMania match. He didn't even answer the question hinting to the drama about Stratton and Charlotte, preferring not to involve himself.

Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Ken Cameron
