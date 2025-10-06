  • home icon
  Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Controversial WWE Decision Amidst Backlash

Tiffany Stratton Reacts To Controversial WWE Decision Amidst Backlash

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:22 GMT
Tiffany Stratton has now spoken up about a controversial WWE decision, but she has revealed that she is happy with it. The move by the company has received backlash.

After it had originally been set to take place in New Orleans, after the monetary success of WrestleMania 41, WWE decided to bring the show back to Las Vegas instead the following year. Fans have not been happy with there being backlash due to the expense related to the city, and the repeated venue.

Tiffany Stratton, however, was very happy about the WWE decision to take WrestleMania to Las Vegas again. She spoke about it in her recent interview with Sidewalks Entertainment, where she said that going back to the city where she made her WrestleMania debut was perfect for her. She said that the place was special to her already, given how nervous she had been for her first-ever match. She added that they were going to have RAW and SmackDown there as well as an NXT show there.

The star went so far as to say that she was very excited about it all.

"Last year was actually my first WrestleMania ever. I was super nervous. It was in Las Vegas. So I felt like it was the perfect state for my first-ever WrestleMania. I feel like Las Vegas is iconic. It’s the sports entertainment capital of the world. So it was the perfect place to host WrestleMania. WrestleMania is like the Super Bowl of wrestling of WWE. They have literally something for everybody in Las Vegas. This year they’re going to have Raw. They’re going to have SmackDown. They’re going to have NXT Stand and Deliver there. There’s going to be after parties. There’s going to be watch parties all along the strip. So I’m excited to go back."
Tiffany Stratton is set to have a huge challenge at WWE Crown Jewel

Tiffany Stratton is set for a huge match at WWE Crown Jewel. She will be facing off against the Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, in a Champion vs Champion matchup.

Both stars are up and coming names in WWE and have huge fan followings, so it remains to be seen who will have the advantage going into it. Stratton is going into this match after a huge botch recently, and it remains to be seen what's next.

