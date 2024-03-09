Tiffany Stratton receives phenomenal reaction; gets critical win

After receiving a phenomenal reaction, Tiffany Stratton has picked up a massive win on SmackDown.

Ever since her debut in NXT, it has been evident that Tiffany Stratton is destined for greatness and has lived up to those expectations. It didn't take long for her to win the NXT Women's Championship, proving she was on track to becoming a massive star.

However, her impressive performances didn't stop. Stratton impressed WWE management during her Royal Rumble appearance and earned herself a contract with SmackDown. Immediately, she was placed in a major match at Elimination Chamber, where the fans took to her.

There has been no looking back for the former NXT Women's Champion. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Stratton was set to go one-on-one with Michin. Both put on an incredible showing in their match. Although the contest was evenly paced, Stratton won after hitting a picture-perfect moonsault on her opponent.

A notable moment from the match was the crowd's reaction towards her. Despite being a heel, she received a major pop when her music hit, and the fans were cheering her throughout the match.

It remains to be seen if Stratton can continue her winning momentum on SmackDown.

