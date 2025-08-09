  • home icon
  Tiffany Stratton refuses to talk about Hulk Hogan due to one major reason

Tiffany Stratton refuses to talk about Hulk Hogan due to one major reason

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 09, 2025 07:07 GMT
Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton refused to talk about Hulk Hogan after the Hall of Famer's recent passing. Stratton recently appeared on the IMPAULSIVE podcast and was in conversation with Logan Paul.

Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She was victorious over Jade Cargill at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, marking her latest successful defense of the title.

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Stratton stated that she has faced backlash on several occasions in the past and refused to talk about The Hulkster.

“No, I don’t. You know how many times I’ve been canceled? A lot," said Stratton.
Responding to Stratton, Paul said that the women's champion has had her fair share of backlash and criticism. The Maverick claimed he could relate.

"Yeah. You’ve had your fair share of intense backlash and criticism. I can relate,” added Paul.

Check out the conversation between Stratton and Paul:

Tiffany Stratton discussed her latest win over Jade Cargill at WWE SummerSlam

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her latest win over Jade Cargill at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event during a backstage interview.

Speaking to Jackie Redmond, the WWE Women's Champion claimed that she was nervous walking into the match and spoke highly of her opponent, Jade Cargill. She said:

"Like I said earlier, Jackie, I was so nervous walking into this [title match] tonight. It's my first-ever SummerSlam, and Jade is undeniable, but so am I. And now I have been champ for over 200 days, and I'm the current longest WWE champion. And The Storm came and I stood strong and it's still Tiffy Time."

Stratton won the title in January by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. She has successfully retained the title against Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Jax, the latter of whom she defeated in an incredible Last Woman Standing Match in Saudi Arabia.

