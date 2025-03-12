Tiffany Stratton's extraordinary achievement in WWE earns her massive praise from wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Tiffany Stratton has had a phenomenal run so far. One achievement in particular, however, has resulted in wrestling veteran Greg Gagne heaping praise on her.

Despite her relatively young age, Tiffany has climbed the roster ladder exceptionally fast. Right from her time in NXT, fans were expecting big things for her, and rightly so. Her time on the main roster further cemented her status as a top performer, and she won the Money in the Bank contract, which she used to earn herself the WWE Women's Championship.

Speaking about Tiffany on UnSKripted, her former trainer, Greg Gagne, explained that her becoming the champion quickly was an awe-inspiring feat. He stated that even stars during his time didn't achieve this in less than three years.

"I sent her down to the WWE then, and they finished her off and they didn't take her on. In two and a half years she is the champion? That's phenomenal. I mean, even back in our day, you didn't really get a shot at the title till you were a five-year veteran. Some of us caught on a little earlier than that, maybe three. But two and a half years and she is a champion. I am very proud of her, and she has done a great job," he said. [10:45 onward]

You can check out the full video here.

After winning the title from Nia Jax, Tiffany successfully defended it against Bayley, further proving her talent in the ring. Given how things are shaping up in WWE, it can be safely said that she has a bright career ahead of her in the Stamford-based promotion.

