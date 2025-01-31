  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Tiffany Stratton's message catches Bayley's attention; The Role Model sends a three-word message before the Royal Rumble

Tiffany Stratton's message catches Bayley's attention; The Role Model sends a three-word message before the Royal Rumble

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 31, 2025 10:35 GMT
Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Bayley sent a three-word message to Tiffany Stratton on social media. Stratton's latest Instagram post caught the former's attention.

Stratton and Bayley have a lot of history with one another. The newly crowned WWE Women's Champion was partly responsible for Bayley losing the title to Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024. During The Role Model's reign as champion, she defended the title in a Triple Threat match against Stratton and Naomi at Backlash France.

On Instagram, Bayley sent a three-word message to Stratton, complimenting her tie.

"Nice Tiffy tie," wrote Bayley.
also-read-trending Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram comment:

Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 edition of SmackDown, as she dethroned Jax. She defeated Bayley on the January 17 edition of SmackDown, marking her first successful defense of the title.

Vince Russo praised Tiffany Stratton for winning the WWE Women's Championship

Vince Russo was glad to see WWE finally pulling the trigger on Tiffany Stratton's push and having her win the women's championship.

Speaking on BroDown on Backstage Pass, Russo stated he was impressed by Stratton's attributes. He said:

"I'm glad they finally did it. I'm glad they put the belt on her. I am a fan of Tiffany Stratton. I do like her. She's got personality. She's got the IT factor. The way they did this was good. Yeah... we said we like the package with the Motor City Machine Guns. Oh, but this was definitely the highlight of the night for me."

Stratton isn't scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, she will have a massive target on her back regardless of the outcome of the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bayley and other major names, including Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Naomi, have already declared for the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी