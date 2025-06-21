Tiffany Stratton's next challenger announced during SmackDown; title in huge jeopardy

Tiffany Stratton announced her next challenger on SmackDown. Her title reign could be in serious jeopardy after the way things panned out tonight.
Last year, after Tiffany Stratton won the Money in the Bank briefcase, she aligned herself with Nia Jax, who was then WWE Women's Champion. However, she betrayed Jax and cashed in on her to become the new WWE Women's Champion.
Nia Jax got her rematch on the February 14, 2025, episode of SmackDown, but the match ended in a disqualification. She got another rematch on the May 12th episode of the blue brand, and this time, Stratton was able to retain her title.
Last week on SmackDown, Nia Jax attacked Tiffany from behind and hit her with the annihilator. Tonight on the blue brand, Nia came out to the ring and addressed Tiffany for betraying her months ago. The WWE Women's Champion came out and asked her longtime rival to get over it.
Nia then demanded a rematch, and Tiffany told her that she would get her rematch next week in a Last Woman Standing Match. The former WWE Women's Champion assaulted Tiffany with a spinebuster before hitting her with two leg drops. Given last week and this week's assault, Stratton's title has never looked to be in more jeopardy.
It will be interesting to see if Tiffany Stratton will retain her title next week.