Tiffany Stratton's next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship officially announced for SummerSlam 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 15, 2025 05:26 GMT
Tiffany Stratton has a new challenger (Images via her Instagram and WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, as announced on the latest episode of RAW. She will put the title on the line against Jade Cargill.

The Storm earned the right to challenge for the coveted title after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. She defeated wrestling veteran Asuka in the finals, which took place in Saudi Arabia. The Buff Barbie successfully defended the championship against Trish Stratus at Evolution this past Sunday.

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match at the Premium Live Event, with Bianca Belair serving as the Special Guest Referee. It was confirmed on RAW this week that Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton will collide at SummerSlam, and the WWE Women's Championship will be on the line.

Even though Naomi lost to Jade Cargill at Evolution, she was still a winner at the end of the night. That's because she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in the main event during Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's match and became the new Women's World Champion. It'll be interesting to see whether Jade will also win a world title at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

