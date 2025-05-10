Tiffany Stratton's next challenger for the WWE Women's Title confirmed after top star suffers a defeat on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton's next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship was determined on the latest episode of SmackDown. Nia Jax collided with Jade Cargill in a #1 contender's match during the show, and The Buff Barbie Doll was at ringside watching the bout in person.
The Irresistible Force took down The Storm with a shoulder tackle twice and the latter did a shoulder tackle of her own. Jade tried to lift Nia Jax, but she got taken down with a Samoan Drop. Nia hit Jade with a legdrop for a nearfall. Cargill planted Jax with a Samoan Drop and hit a suplex, a superkick, and a spinebuster.
Nia Jax hit Jade with a powerbomb for a two-count. Cargill slammed Nia Jax off the middle rope onto the mat. The former AEW TBS Champion hit Jax with a frog splash for a nearfall. She then took down her opponent with a pump kick. Noami showed up at ringside and attacked Tiffany Stratton.
Jade Cargill was distracted, and Nia Jax took advantage. The Irresistible Force hit Cargill with a senton and the Annihilator for a three-count. It'll be Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship.