Tiffany Stratton's next challenger for the WWE Women's Title confirmed after top star suffers a defeat on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton's next challenger for the WWE Women's Championship was determined on the latest episode of SmackDown. Nia Jax collided with Jade Cargill in a #1 contender's match during the show, and The Buff Barbie Doll was at ringside watching the bout in person.

Ad

The Irresistible Force took down The Storm with a shoulder tackle twice and the latter did a shoulder tackle of her own. Jade tried to lift Nia Jax, but she got taken down with a Samoan Drop. Nia hit Jade with a legdrop for a nearfall. Cargill planted Jax with a Samoan Drop and hit a suplex, a superkick, and a spinebuster.

Nia Jax hit Jade with a powerbomb for a two-count. Cargill slammed Nia Jax off the middle rope onto the mat. The former AEW TBS Champion hit Jax with a frog splash for a nearfall. She then took down her opponent with a pump kick. Noami showed up at ringside and attacked Tiffany Stratton.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill was distracted, and Nia Jax took advantage. The Irresistible Force hit Cargill with a senton and the Annihilator for a three-count. It'll be Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More