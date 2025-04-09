Tiffany Stratton's viral shot at Charlotte Flair wasn't authentic; Former WWE star believes so

The WWE Universe is still talking about the Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair segment from SmackDown last week. There was a lot of back-and-forth banter in that segment, including a few heated personal shots. However, a former WWE star believes Tiffy's viral shot at The Queen wasn't authentic.

Ad

The point in question was the one Stratton made regarding Flair's marriage life. She had mentioned how Flair was alone, and how she was "0-3," referring to her three previous divorces. It led to a huge reaction from the fans, but former WWE star Jim Cornette does not believe it was made on the spot.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette wondered how Tiffany Stratton could've thought of that line on the spot. He believes that Stratton was not experienced enough to have come up with that on the spur of the moment, and suggested she probably had it prepared beforehand.

Ad

Trending

"She is not experienced, quick enough on television to have just come up with that on the spur of the moment because she was mad about the way the promo was going. She had to have that one already, didn't she?" wondered Jim Cornette. [09:22-09:37]

Ad

Regardless of whether it was planned or not, the WWE Women's Champion made headlines with that line. It will be interesting to see how it affects her rivalry with Charlotte Flair going forward.

Charlotte Flair also took a shot at Tiffany Stratton during their segment

Safe to say, Tiffany Stratton's line was rather controversial. However, she wasn't the only one who got a few shots in. Charlotte Flair also put her wit to good use and came up with a cheeky response of her own to Tiffy's "0-3" line.

Ad

As soon as Stratton rolled out of the ring, Flair quickly asked, "Is that why Kaiser is in my DMs." For context, the WWE Women's Champion is in a real-life relationship with RAW star Ludwig Kaiser. However, their relationship is yet to play out on TV, thus making The Queen's response just as controversial.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things between Stratton and Flair are certainly heating up. The two are set to clash at WrestleMania 41, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if they try to get their hands on each other one last time before they head to Las Vegas.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast and add an H/T if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More