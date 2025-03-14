Tiffany Stratton saves SmackDown star from Charlotte Flair; WWE officials step in

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 14, 2025 20:22 GMT
Flair and Stratton will be squaring off at WrestleMania 41. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Flair and Stratton will be squaring off at WrestleMania 41 [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton saved a SmackDown star from a post-match attack by Charlotte Flair tonight. Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and will be challenging Stratton for the title at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charlotte Flair squared off against B-Fab tonight on SmackDown. The former Hit Row member put up an admirable fight but was no match for The Queen. Flair picked up the victory via submission after locking the veteran in a Figure Eight leg-lock in the middle of the ring.

Following her victory, Flair didn't let go of the hold until Stratton sprinted down the entrance ramp to make the save. Stratton and Flair then brawled in and out of the ring even as WWE security rushed to break it up.

However, Stratton climbed to the top rope and hit a Swanton Bomb onto her WrestleMania 41 opponent and the security guards below. Eventually, security was able to control the situation and the brawl was broken up.

Tiffany Stratton used to be in an alliance with Nia Jax but decided to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see if Tiffany Stratton can defeat Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

