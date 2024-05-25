Tiffany Stratton sends a five-word message to Jaida Parker on social media

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently took to social media to send a five-word message to Jaida Parker, reacting to her recent photo in the process. Parker is one of the fastest-rising superstars in NXT.

At the upcoming NXT Battleground event, she will compete in a Ladder Match, which will be held to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

On Instagram, Parker recently posted a photo that caught Stratton's attention. The former NXT Women's Champion sent a five-word message, reacting to Jaida's picture.

"I happen to love it," Tiffany Stratton commented.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's comment on Jaida Parker's Instagram post below:

Parker has been making big moves in NXT. She has shared the ring with superstars including Brinley Reece, Wren Sinclair, Fallon Henley, and Gigi Dolin among others.

At NXT Battleground 2024, Parker will be joined in the Ladder Match for the NXT Women's North American Championship by five other women, including Henley, Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, and two stars who are yet to be declared for the match.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Tiffany Stratton will be a champion within a year

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is a big fan of Tiffany Stratton and has high expectations from the former NXT Women's Champion.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell appreciated Stratton for her athleticism and claimed that she would be a champion within a year.

"How long has that Tiffany girl been working? How long has she been around. Well, she's an athlete and she's gonna be a star, big one. We see it coming here. I'm looking forward to it, that she's gonna make. She'll be the champion, she will. Give it a year and she will," Dutch Mantell said.

At Backlash France, Tiffany Stratton unsuccessfully challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match, which also involved Naomi. The Buff Barbie even competed in the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament but was unfortunately eliminated in the quarterfinals by Bianca Belair on a recent edition of SmackDown.

Despite her recent loss to The EST, Stratton remains in the conversation to potentially challenge for the WWE Women's Championship once again in the future.

