Tiffany Stratton sends a message to the fans during WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton took to social media during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to send a message to the fans.

Tiffany Stratton has been one of WWE's most promising prospects in recent years. Her in-ring work ensured she climbed the ranks of NXT and quickly became the NXT Women's Champion. Even after losing her title, her popularity never waned. Stratton even competed at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

After an impressive performance at the Royal Rumble, Stratton was promoted to SmackDown. Since arriving on the blue brand, her popularity has only grown, which was evident at WWE Elimination Chamber. She has competed in some big matches in recent weeks. In fact, last Friday, she faced off against former women's champion Naomi. Although she lost the match, she managed to push Naomi to her limits.

During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Stratton decided to take to social media to message her fans.

"RIP to everyone who wants to see my lose," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

As of writing this, Stratton has not been announced for tonight's show. Hence, it will be interesting to see if she will appear on the blue brand.

One of Samoa Joe's colleagues had harsh words for him HERE

Poll : Do you agree with Tiffany Stratton's message? Yes No 20 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback