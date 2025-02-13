Tiffany Stratton sends a message to Sabrina Carpenter; WWE star makes personal WrestleMania plea

Reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently shared a message for pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter. Statton is a huge fan of Carpenter, who has inspired parts of her on-screen character and wrestling gear.

There's no denying that Carpenter is one of the most popular musical artists in the world today. She recently won two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her colorful fashion style can be seen replicated on some of Stratton's gear over the past year.

Speaking on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez, Stratton pleaded with Sabrina Carpenter to sing her entrance theme at WrestleMania 41. She is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship in Las Vegas, most likely against Charlotte Flair.

"Sabrina Carpenter, if you are listening, sing my entrance music for me, or at least 'Espresso,' please, please, please. Like I don't even care, whichever one you want, you can do it. If you want, we can totally match our outfits together. So yeah, Sabrina Carpenter, if you're listening, please," Stratton said. [1:02 - 1:18]

Stratton is one of the most promising talents in WWE today. She unsurprisingly won the Money in the Bank briefcase last year and successfully cashed it in on Nia Jax to win her first-ever Women's Championship on the main roster.

Tiffany Stratton teases her own custom championship

If there is one color that truly represents Tiffany Stratton, it's pink. The color has been synonymous to her character being a real-life barbie princess. Stratton even teased on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez that she could have a pink WWE Women's Championship.

"You know, I say, 'Never say never.' I'm Tiffany Stratton. I'm an icon living. I'm a legend living. So, never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So you'll have to wait and see, guys," Stratton said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Stratton already had a customized Money in the Bank briefcase, which was pink, bedazzled and gifted to her by Nia Jax. As fate would have it, she cashed in that same briefcase on Jax to win the WWE Women's Title.

