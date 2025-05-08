Tiffany Stratton sends a one-word message to female WWE Superstar amid her absence from the company

Tiffany Stratton has sent a one-word message to absent WWE Superstar Kiana James. The latter has been absent and out of action since June 17th, 2024.
A year ago, James was drafted to WWE RAW during the 2024 Draft. She made her main roster debut by defeating Natalya on the June 3rd episode of Monday Night RAW. The 27-year-old is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Fallon Henley but has yet to make an impact on the main roster.
On Instagram, Stratton reacted to James' recent photos with a one-word message.
"Gorgeous," wrote Stratton.
Check out Stratton's comment on James' Instagram post:
Tiffany Stratton discussed her transition from NXT to the main roster
Tiffany Stratton briefly opened up about her transition from NXT to the main roster, claiming that it was difficult for her to adjust to the larger audience on the main roster.
The reigning WWE Women's Champion was used to competing in front of smaller NXT audiences. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, she said:
"Immediately when I got called up, I was so nervous. I didn't know any of the girls in the locker room. I was never in front of big audiences. I was always in front of the same 5200 people at NXT. So, definitely, the bigger audiences, the different states, the different crowds every week, it definitely kind of threw me off for a second."
Stratton recently defended the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41, defeating Charlotte Flair on Night One. She is currently feuding with Jade Cargill, whom she faced on the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania, but the match ended in a DQ after Naomi's interference.
Meanwhile, the returning Nia Jax has also expressed her desire to challenge for the Women's Championship. The former champion blindsided Stratton after her match against Cargill.