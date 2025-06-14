Tiffany Stratton sends a three-word message after WWE Superstar promises to make her life hell

Tiffany Stratton sent a three-word message after Naomi promised to make her life hell. On this week's WWE SmackDown, Stratton and Naomi came face-to-face after the latter won the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase in her fifth attempt. She defeated Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Alexa Bliss and now has the opportunity to win a singles championship after eight years.

During their confrontation on SmackDown, Stratton asked Naomi to cash in, to which she responded by claiming that she would cash in when the Women's Champion least expected it. She further put Stratton on notice, stating she would make the 26-year-old's life hell. On Instagram, Stratton shared her first post after the confrontation.

"The pink-print," wrote Stratton.

Check out Stratton's post on Instagram:

Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship in January by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. She has successfully defended the title in a rematch against Jax and also defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, Naomi has teased cashing in her contract on Stratton but could also target the Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, by jumping ship to Monday Night RAW.

