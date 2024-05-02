Tiffany Stratton sets her sights on former WWE Diva for dream match

Tiffany Stratton isn't afraid of calling opponents out, and she has now boldly named her dream opponent in the shape of a former WWE Divas Champion.

The former star in question is Kelly Kelly. The Buff Barbie held the NXT Women's Championship for 107 days before Becky Lynch ended her title reign in a hard-fought incredible match last year. Earlier in February 2024, she signed a deal with Nick Aldis' SmackDown brand.

At this year's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Stratton received significant support from the Australian crowd despite not winning the six-woman gimmick match. As of now, the 25-year-old female star is set to face Bayley and Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match at Backlash France on May 4th.

During an interview with Ring The Belle, The Buff Barbie was asked to pick one Diva to have a dream match with. Tiffany Stratton shared that her dream opponent for a WWE Diva showdown would be the iconic Kelly Kelly.

"I'm going to have to go with Kelly Kelly. I just feel like there's so much correlation, similarities, there," she said. (3:32 - 3:45)

Watch the full video below:

Wrestling veteran gives honest thoughts on Tiffany Stratton's upcoming WWE title match

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter has shared his two cents on how he believes things will go down during Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Stratton at Backlash France.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the wrestling veteran spoke about WWE heavily pushing The Buff Barbie into the main event scene. However, Bill Apter believes that The Role Model will retain her title due to some sort of complications between The Glow and the former NXT Women's Champion.

"They are, they are really moving on pushing Tiffany Stratton at this point. But I think there's gonna be some sort of a scr*wjob mess between her and Naomi, and Bayley is gonna wind up pinning one or two of them. It's too early for Bayley to lose that championship already. She hasn't reached that legendary spot of beating people yet. She's gonna keep the title," he said.

You can check out the video below:

Fans will have to wait for the former Divas Champion's potential response to Stratton given that the 25-year-old female star has expressed her desire to step inside the ring with Kelly Kelly.

