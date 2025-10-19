Tiffany Stratton shares unfortunate health update following WWE Crown Jewel loss

Tiffany Stratton came up short at Crown Jewel in her WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship match against Stephanie Vaquer and has now revealed why she is yet to wrestle since the show.
Stratton shared on her Instagram stories that she hasn't been able to work out for two weeks, but was finally able to return to the gym this week. This means that she was ill throughout the build-up to Crown Jewel and for her match against Vaquer.
Stratton didn't wrestle on last week's episode of SmackDown, and this could be because she wasn't fit to perform and has been struggling with an illness. Luckily, there is still a few weeks until Saturday Night's Main Event, which means that Stratton can continue her storylines heading into the show.
The WWE Women's Champion was pinned for the first time in a Championship match at Crown Jewel, but it wasn't for her title; instead, she has been the champion for almost a year and has eclipsed the SmackDown Women's Division.
Tiffany Stratton is still the WWE Women's Champion
Stratton is still the Women's Champion after pinning Nia Jax back in January when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.
Stratton has since been able to defeat all challengers and has already proved her worth on the SmackDown brand. Heading into Survivor Series, it will be interesting to see if she is placed into a traditional match or if she is forced to defend her title once again.
Stratton will face Kiana James next week on SmackDown as the issues between Giulia and Stratton continue after their initial showdown a few weeks ago. It could be heading towards a Champion vs Champion match if Giulia interferes in their bout next week.
