  Tiffany Stratton successfully defends WWE Women's Title in a brutal Last Woman Standing match on SmackDown 

Tiffany Stratton successfully defends WWE Women's Title in a brutal Last Woman Standing match on SmackDown 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 28, 2025 03:59 GMT
Tiffany Stratton is still champion (Image via WWE.com)
Tiffany Stratton is still champion (Image via WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax once again on SmackDown. However, this time, a stipulation was added, making it a Last Woman Standing Match.

The Irresistible Force attacked The Buff Barbie Doll during the introduction. She then removed the turnbuckle pad from one corner, exposing the steel. Stratton nailed Jax with a baseball slide kick before getting hit with a steel step. Nia dropped her former partner on top of the announce table with a Samoan Drop.

The heel pulled out a table, set it up ringside, and took out a kendo stick. She tried to hit Tiffany Stratton with the stick, but the latter intercepted and hit Nia Jax a few times with the kendo stick. Tiffany hit a crossbody off the top rope and a Swanton Bomb.

Nia Jax sent The Buff Barbie Doll face-first into the exposed turnbuckle, but the latter managed to get on her feet before the 10 count. Nia sent Tiffany Stratton through a table with a splash, but still couldn't get the win. She powerbombed the champion through another table in the ring.

Naomi came out and tried to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase, but got stopped. Stratton hit both stars with the briefcase and a Prettiest Moonsault ever. She then sent Nia Jax crashing through two tables at ringside, and the referee counted to 10, giving Stratton the victory.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.

Edited by Israel Lutete
