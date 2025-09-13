Tiffany Stratton suffers scary accident on WWE SmackDown

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 13, 2025 08:02 GMT
Tiffany Stratton is WWE Women
Tiffany Stratton is WWE Women's Champion!

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw the reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defending her title in a much-awaited SummerSlam rematch against Jade Cargill. While the bout ended controversially, Tiffy also suffered a scary accident, leaving the fans worried about her well-being.

The title contest between Stratton and Cargill was perfectly poetic and had some great moments and sequences from both stars, stealing the night. However, towards the end, Tiffy took a massive backflip leap from the top of the turnbuckle.

It appeared Cargill was supposed to catch her, but they botched the spot, which led to Tiffy landing awkwardly on her legs and bouncing back with a massive impact, hurting the back of her head. Fans shared the clips of Stratton's stiff landing on social media, being concerned about her health.

Check the viral moment from the bout here:

Tiffany Stratton sets a massive record as WWE champion

The Buff Barbie has had a perfect year in her professional wrestling career, as she has been the reigning WWE Women's Champion since January 2025 and has been undefeated throughout the year, extending her record to 15-0.

Stratton has reached 250 days as WWE champion, which makes her the only titleholder in the Stamford-based promotion with the most days as champion. The 26-year-old captured the women's title, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on her then friend, Nia Jax, on the January 3rd, 2025 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Tonight, Nia Jax has once again gunned for her lost title as she attacked both Tiffany and Jade. With The Irresistible Force returning to the title scene, things are set to get interesting on the blue brand's women's division.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the Buff Barbie in the coming weeks and how far she goes as the WWE Women's Champion.

bell-icon Manage notifications