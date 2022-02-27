"Who?" - Tiffany Stratton takes a shot at WWE NXT sensation Nikkita Lyons

NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton has sent a message to fellow star Nikkita Lyons. Lyons is currently coming off a successful debut in NXT 2.0 after having beaten Kayla Inlay in a singles match.

Lyons was impressive in her NXT 2.0 debut, overwhelming Inlay with pure offensive power. The debutant also caught the eye of the WWE Universe with her unique pinning combination, which involved doing the splits over her prone opponent.

Much like Lyons, Tiffany Stratton has caught the eyes of many WWE fans with her incredible in-ring outings so far. Stratton, whose gimmick has also played a vital role in her on-screen development, took to Twitter to send the following message to Lyons:

"Nikkita who?" - wrote Tiffany Stratton

The tweet caught the attention of Lyons herself, who responded with the following:

"Respect 🦾🦁 I can still kick your a** tho lmao" - wrote Nikkita Lyons.

Prior to her debut on NXT 2.0, Lyons captured the attention of many with her outings on 205 Live. She has previously suffered a loss to Amari Miller on the brand before going on to beat Erica Yan for her first win.

Tiffany Stratton has been on the rise in NXT 2.0 as well

Stratton has also been a hot topic in NXT 2.0. Much like Lyons, Stratton has faced Amari Miller in the past, with the only difference being that Stratton was victorious over Miller.

For her first NXT 2.0 appearance, Stratton defeated Fallon Henley before going on to compete in the biggest match of her career so far. That was against then-NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Stratton lost the match but gained noteriety in the brand.

Stratton's latest win was over Wendy Choo, another star who's been on the rise in NXT 2.0. It remains to be seen if Stratton will ever cross paths with Lyons down the road.

