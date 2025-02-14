Tiffany Stratton teases a major character change ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax in January to become WWE Women's Champion for the first time in her career, less than a year after her main roster debut. Right off the gate, she was accepted by fans.

Despite being a heel, Stratton broke character to express gratitude to the fans for accepting her. She teased a character change ahead of The Show of Shows and noted that had she not clicked with the WWE Universe, nothing else would have mattered.

In an interview with Inside The Arena, Tiffany Stratton opened up about being a fan-favorite. She explained that the worst place to be for an athlete in the sports entertainment industry was to not be able to connect with the fans. She stated that wrestlers won't make it far if they cannot figure that part out.

"I feel like you can be a good in-ring competitor, you can have a good character, good promo. But if you don’t connect with the fans, and the fans don't like you, or if you’re not getting reactions at all — I feel like that’s one thing that you really need as a WWE Superstar. And if you’re not getting those reactions, you’re not going to make it that far," Stratton said.

The Buff Barbie was heavily cheered at last year's Elimination Chamber event in February 2024, getting loud chants of "It's Tiffy Time!" The event also marked her first in-ring performance on a major platform.

"So I’m just super grateful how the fans have kind of accepted me and have cheered me on since, kind of, day one. Since Elimination Chamber, which is coming up soon. It's so surreal to have so many people behind me and stuff like that," Stratton added. [From 17:30 to 18:15]

You can watch the full interview below:

Tiffany Stratton set for title defense on WWE Smackdown

The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line on the Valentine's Day episode of SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton will defend her belt against former champion, Nia Jax.

The two WWE Superstars were on the same side for months last year until Stratton went after The Irresistible Force instead of switching brands as she claimed she might do.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has not yet decided which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania 41. Most fans believe it will be Tiffany Stratton. Interestingly, The Queen has been playing along with the fans who are booing her, leaning into her heel tendencies.

