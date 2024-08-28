Tiffany Stratton teases potential turn on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton shared a potential tease of a babyface turn on WWE SmackDown today on social media. The Buff Barbie won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this year in Toronto, Canada.

Nia Jax defeated Bayley at SummerSlam earlier this month to capture the WWE Women's Championship. The Irresistible Force will be defending the title against Michin in a Street Fight on this Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand, Stratton took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself holding the WWE Women's Championship. She tagged Nia Jax in the post and wrote "lol" as well.

You can check out Stratton's Instagram story by clicking here.

Stratton sends an interesting message to Jax on Instagram.

Bayley destroyed Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank briefcase during her rivalry with Nia Jax. However, Jax recently gifted a customized briefcase to Stratton on SmackDown.

Former WWE writer explains how to easily turn Tiffany Stratton babyface on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared how to turn Tiffany Stratton babyface in a rivalry against Nia Jax.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the legend explained how Stratton could get wrestling fans on her side in a rivalry with Nia Jax on the blue brand. The veteran stated that the Money in the Bank winner could help Jax win matches to retain her title, but the 40-year-old could become jealous.

The former WWE head writer noted that the champion could betray Stratton, resulting in fans viewing the 25-year-old as a babyface moving forward.

"Unless you did the old, 'She [Tiffany Stratton] saved Nia a few times and she bailed Nia out a few times and then Nia turns on her because you know maybe that made Nia look bad' or the old, 'I never asked you for any help,' that type of thing. So if she saved Nia's backside a couple of times and then the heel turns on the babyface, I think that gets people behind her." [From 03:13 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Stratton recently named a RAW star as her dream opponent in the company. Only time will tell when Stratton decides to cash in for a title shot down the line.

