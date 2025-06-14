Tiffany Stratton teases the return of her former persona

Tiffany Stratton has teased the idea of her bringing back her former "Buff Barbie" persona. The 26-year-old superstar used the moniker mostly during her time in NXT.

Stratton made her WWE debut in 2021 before debuting as a heel in NXT. Her official debut was on an episode of 205 Live. The former NXT Women's Champion's gimmick was that of a spoiled rich girl, as she defeated Fallon Henley in her first match on the brand. In February 2024, she signed with the SmackDown brand, moving up to the main roster in the process.

On her Instagram story, Stratton shared a selfie teasing the return of the "Buff Barbie" persona. Ever since moving to SmackDown, the 26-year-old has mostly used her "Tiffy Time" catchphrase.

"It's giving buff Barbie," wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram story:

Tiffany Stratton was involved in a segment with Naomi on SmackDown. The veteran superstar was mocked by the reigning WWE Women's Champion, who asked Naomi to cash in her Money in the Bank contract and called her out for not taking action.

The 37-year-old claimed she would cash in on Stratton when the champion would least expect it. She also promised to make her life "hell."

