"Time to end the 'me too' movement," says controversial female ex-WWE name

A former WWE star has called for the "Me Too" movement to come to a close in a controversial statement on Twitter.

It has been about two years since Charly Arnolt, fka Charly Caruso, parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment. She has since garnered massive exposure due to her controversial views on various subjects.

In a recent tweet, Charly Arnolt wrote that the "Me Too" movement must end. She added that all it does is strip "innocent men of their power."

"Time to end the 'me too' movement because it's clear it means nothing anymore except to strip innocent men of their power. I feel for any true victim who loses their credibility due to degenerate women making up stories for their own gain," she wrote.

The former WWE personality was with the company for about five years

In 2016, Charly Arnolt met Mark Carrano on an episode of SmackDown. He connected her to veteran announcer Michael Cole, who seemed quite interested. Unfortunately, there were no openings at the time.

After Brandi Rhodes left WWE, Arnolt found an opening and bagged the job. She was given the on-screen moniker of Charly Caruso and debuted as a ring announcer for the NXT brand.

She also worked as a backstage interviewer and a pre-show panel host. Earlier this year, Arnolt left ESPN and joined the political media outlet OutKick. She has since made waves with her controversial statements on various political topics.

The replies to Arnolt's recent tweet about the "Me Too" movement were mixed. While some fans wholeheartedly agreed with her take, others bashed her for her views and called her disgusting.

