"Time to play the game" - Triple H just made a huge promise ahead of a WWE event

Triple H just made a promise to the fans ahead of an event, and they are looking forward to it.

The fans are ready for the first-ever WWE 2K24 tournament, which will take place during the WWE World event. It will feature multiple stars all competing to win the championships in the game.

Triple H was at the site where the tournament would be held and was entirely moved by what an event it would be. He said that it was going to be "off the hook" and spoke about how big an event the gaming tournament would be, promising that there would be thousands of fans packed in there.

He added that it would be time to play the Game, making a pun with his wrestling name.

"It's amazing man. Tomorrow night... we're at WWE World right now. Tomorrow night it's going to be packed with thousands of fans in here watching the WWE 2K24 Showdown, the gaming championships. Tomorrow night is going to be off the hook. About 4 'o'clock or so, time to play the game. See what I did there?"

Expand Tweet

Triple H has his hands full with WrestleMania 40

Triple H has much to do during this event as the one in charge of WWE Creative. This will be the first time Vince McMahon will not be involved with the event, as he returned to the company in time for the event last year.

Fans will wait to see how The Game decides to book the show this year.

With multiple questions about whether Cody Rhodes will lose or win, there's much on the line for everyone concerned. The entire weekend is fully packed with events even before WrestleMania, ensuring that The Game has his hands full.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Have you played WWE 2K24? Yes Nah 0 votes View Discussion