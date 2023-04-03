"Time for Shane to retire" - Wrestling world reacts to Shane McMahon making massive botch at WrestleMania 39

Shane McMahon's surprise return to WWE WrestleMania 39 provided wrestling fans with an action-packed and exciting segment. However, after a massive botch on his comeback, fans demanded Shane-O-Mac to retire.

An argument erupted between The Miz and Snoop Dogg while hosting WrestleMania Night 2. The A-Lister was upset about last night as Dogg booked him against Pat McAfee at the last minute.

Snoop initially apologized before revealing that he had yet another big surprise in store. The rapper booked another match, and everything went swimmingly until Shane McMahon jumped in the air, and The Miz went under him while running the ropes, and he landed incorrectly. He couldn't get back to his feet, and it appeared to have blown out his knee.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to express that McMahon should retire instead of making significant returns and making exits right away due to any circumstances.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan said that it was time for the 53-year-old to retire from WWE.

Another fan jokingly shared that since Shane returned, Vince McMahon has definitely been back on the creative.

A WWE fan noted that Snoop Dogg saved the segment after Shane made a blunder.

Meanwhile, some fans are genuinely concerned about Shane-O-Mac hurting himself.

It remains to be seen if McMahon will continue to appear after WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

What did you think of Shane McMahon's return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

