"Time to spice up this stale a** women’s division" - Elektra Lopez puts the roster on notice after her recent return following split from main roster stars

NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez recently took to Twitter to send a message after returning to the developmental brand.

Lopez, who was previously a member of Legado Del Fantasma, split from the group after Santos Escobar's faction moved up to the main roster and joined SmackDown. However, Lopez did not make it to the blue brand and was replaced by Zelina Vega. The former LDF member is set to get a solo run on NXT and set her sights on Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca following their bout.

Taking to Twitter, she warned the rest of the women's division. Lopez claimed that it was time for her to spice up the "stale a**" division going forward.

"Happy NXT Tuesday… Time to spice up this stale a** women’s division." wrote Lopez.

Upon her return to NXT, Lopez was dressed in all black. She launched Hartwell into the turnbuckles and laid out Ruca with a sitdown powerbomb.

Legado Del Fantasma lost their main roster debut without Elektra Lopez in their corner

It's safe to say that Legado Del Fanstama's main roster run didn't begin on the best of notes. The group attacked Hit Row upon their debut only to lose to them last week on the blue brand.

Hit Row currently consists of Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab. Prior to their match with LDF, Fab confirmed that she had a trick up her sleeve as the faction joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

The former Intercontinental Champion played a major role in Hit Row beating LDF, as Zelina Vega's plans didn't exactly live up to the billing.

It remains to be seen what is in store for Santos Escobar and co. on the main roster as they start life without Elektra Lopez in their corner.

