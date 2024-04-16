Time for The Rock's anticipated WWE return for a massive match against 38-year-old major superstar predicted by veteran

Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes The Rock will not return to WWE until next year.

The Final Boss made a surprising comeback to the Stamford-based company earlier this year. Although he initially seemed to be heading towards facing his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania XL, the wrestling legend later turned heel and joined The Bloodline. At the Show of Shows, he and The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one.

After failing to help Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two, The Rock confronted Rhodes on RAW After WrestleMania. Although he confirmed he was going on hiatus, The Final Boss promised The American Nightmare that he would go after him upon his return.

On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry predicted that The Rock will not return before next year ahead of WrestleMania 41.

"How long is it gonna be before Rock and Cody? I would put it a year timeline on The Rock and Cody. The Rock probably won't be back until before WrestleMania next year," he said. [14:04 - 14:17]

Who will challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France?

After defeating Roman Reigns to capture his first-ever WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes will now have to put his title on the line at Backlash France next month.

The American Nightmare will face the winner of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Eliminator Tournament that started on SmackDown last Friday. LA Knight and AJ Styles qualified for the final after winning two Triple Threat matches.

Last night on RAW, Rhodes thanked his WrestleMania XL tag team partner, Seth Rollins. He also addressed The Rock, stating that he thinks The Final Boss has more than one more match left in him. He also commented on the Hollywood star saying he was going to make him bleed again, claiming if he was going to bleed, The Rock would also bleed with him.

Are you interested in seeing The Rock go head-to-head against Cody Rhodes? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

