×
Create
Notifications

Timothy Thatcher makes surprise Pro Wrestling NOAH debut, teams up with two former WWE Superstars

Timothy Thatcher has made his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut
Timothy Thatcher has made his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut
reaction-emoji
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 07, 2022 07:00 PM IST

Timothy Thatcher made his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut at their recent Star Navigation show at the Korakuen Hall.

Thatcher was revealed as the fifth member of Takashi Sugiura's team as he competed in a ten-man tag team match. The former NXT star teamed up with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and former WWE stars Hideki Suzuki and Rene Dupree.

Sugiura, Suzuki, Dupree, and Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. are part of the Sugiura-gun, and it now looks like Thatcher is also a part of the faction.

Check out Thatcher's debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH in the clip below:

Xの正体は…ティモシー・サッチャー‼️‼️‼️ @ABEMA で視聴中 abema.app/ovJu #noah_ghc https://t.co/KCdF0yZBzA

In his first match for the Japanese promotion, Thatcher and his team defeated Yoshiki Inamura, Kaito Kiyomiya, the GHC Tag Team Champions, Masa Kitamiya & Michael Elgin, and GHC Heavyweight Champion, Go Shiozaki.

Thatcher was released from his WWE contract on January 5, 2022. Since then, he has competed in GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport. During his time with WWE, Thatcher won the interim NXT Tag Team Championships with Riddle. He also unsuccessfully challenged for the North American Championship.

Timothy Thatcher expressed his gratitude towards Pro Wrestling NOAH after his debut

Shortly after Timothy Thatcher's successful debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH, the rest of the Sugiura-gun hyped up the 39-year-old and explained what he could do.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree did most of the talking during the post-match backstage interview. Thatcher also chimed in with a few intimidating words.

Concluding the promo, the former NXT star said:

Very grateful to be here in Japan. Very grateful for Sugiura-gun. Suzuki-san, very good friend of mine, asked me to come to NOAH. I accept NOAH, number one company, very grateful. [1:34-1:50]

Check out Timothy Thatcher and the Sugiura-gun's backstage interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below
📢6.7後楽園ホール バックステージレネ・デュプリー「彼が“ダブル・Ｔ”ことティモシー・サッチャーだ！　はるか遠くからチャンスを求めてやってきた」ティモシー・サッチャー「鈴木選手に声をかけてもらった。杉浦軍のこの5人は最強のチームだ！」#noah_ghc #RoadToサイバーファイトフェス https://t.co/eQFlLy9342

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for Thatcher in Japan moving forward.

If you use any of the above quotes, credit Pro Wrestling NOAH and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Pratik Singh
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी