Former WWE rookie recalls how Triple H gave him a huge opportunity (Exclusive)

Former NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli recently praised Triple H for allowing him to continue his career as a professional athlete in WWE.

Sabbatelli signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2014. He made his televised debut for the NXT brand back in 2016. He was a staple of the tag team division where he teamed with Madcap Moss, then known as Riddick Moss.

Sabbatelli spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast. The former NXT star said that even though he was done with the NFL, Hunter saw massive potential in him and pushed him as a wrestler.

Here's what the 38-year-old had to say:

"It was one of those things for me. I was so humbled and so grateful for the opportunity. Coming from the NFL, Triple H gave me the opportunity of being a true professional athlete and continue to be a professional athlete after my NFL career was over." (From 4:01 - 4:15)

You can watch the full video here:

Some WWE Hall of Famers also motivated Tino Sabbatelli

During the conversation, Sabbatelli also recalled receiving pep talks from Hall of Famers such as The American Dream Dusty Rhodes and Scott Hall.

"What really kept me motivated was when superstars pulled me aside. You know, the American Dream was the first one to pull me in office and say, 'He kid, I don't say this much but you got something different man.' That motivated me. It was on of the things that kept me going at the PC every day. Guys like Scott Hall pulled me aside one time. That meant a lot." (From 4:39 - 5:05)

Alan Theus @alantheus23 Who misses this duo??? Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss in NXT. Who misses this duo??? Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss in NXT. https://t.co/DHFmmo9MRd

He mentioned that words of encouragement from in-ring veterans kept him motivated to put on a good show at the Performance Center.

While Sabbatelli may no longer be with WWE, he did some good work during his two stints with the company. It will be interesting to see if he once again reappears for the company moving forward.

