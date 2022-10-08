Vince McMahon to go head-to-head with AEW one more time as VICE sets air date and title for upcoming documentary

VICE has been producing pro-wrestling-related content for a while with their Dark Side of The Ring series. They are seemingly done with their upcoming Vince McMahon documentary.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "Nine Lives" will air on October 18th in the 8-10 time slot. The documentary will go head-to-head with both NXT and a special Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite:

"The Vince McMahon "Nine Lives" documentary airs on Vice on Tuesday, October 18, according to WON. I was also interviewed for the documentary. It's airing in the same 8-10 pm time slot as NXT on USA and a preempted Dynamite on TBS," tweeted Brandon Thurston.

Multiple members of the wrestling media have reportedly been interviewed for the documentary, including Brandon Thurston, Dave Meltzer, and Bryan Alvarez. Apparently, this isn't the only documentary on the former WWE Chairman that will be released in the near future. Both HBO and Netflix have been working on their own respective documentaries on McMahon.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE earlier this year

As a result of multiple allegation reports emanating from articles published by the Wall Street Journal, the WWE board launched an investigation into McMahon.

For the duration of the investigation, an interim chairman was appointed, but McMahon still made a point of making on-screen appearances in WWE. However, on July 22, 2022, McMahon officially announced his retirement from WWE via Twitter:

"At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful"

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stepped in as the new co-CEOs of the company while Triple H took charge of creative. Fans have noticed a great deal of change in the past few weeks with the former WWE Champion in charge of the book. It remains to be seen how McMahon's retirement will affect WWE in the long run.

