Title match announced for this week's WWE NXT

WWE has just announced a huge title match for the upcoming edition of NXT. On the Black and Gold Brand this week, current NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan will be putting their titles on the line against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight.

A HUGE #WWENXT is in store tomorrow night!



⚫ #StreetFight for the NXT Tag Team Titles

💥 @FinnBalor and @KORcombat look back at their war from #NXTTakeOver 31

🎄 "A Very Gargano Christmas"

... and MORE! https://t.co/M5g79hM40r — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 22, 2020

As well as this title match, fans of NXT will see the return of Bronson Reed, who has not been seen on WWE TV since the end of October. Also, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will face off against Jake Atlas, after the former sought out General Manager William Regal and requested a rematch against his rival.

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will deliver a festive segment

Another segment that has been announced for this week's NXT is "A Very Gargano Christmas", presented by The Way. The group consists of Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory, and current NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano himself.

Additionally, ahead of their match for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil on January 6, current titleholder Finn Balor and his challenger Kyle O'Reilly will be taking a look back on their previous title match which took place earlier this year at NXT TakeOver 31.

Overall, it feels like the upcoming edition of NXT will be an action-packed one.