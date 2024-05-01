Title match at WWE Backlash will have a "scr*wjob finish," says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

The upcoming WWE Backlash features quite a few title matches, one of which will have a complicated ending as per Bill Apter.

The match is the Triple Threat between Bayley, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton. Nick Aldis's decision to turn the match into a three-way fight has certainly led to some buzz in the WWE Universe since this will be Bayley's second title match after winning the Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. The odds are stacked against her, but NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter thinks she will still emerge victorious.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran shared his predictions for the match:

"They are, they are really moving on pushing Tiffany Stratton at this point. But I think there's gonna be some sort of a scr*wjob mess between her and Naomi, and Bayley is gonna wind up pinning one or two of them. It's too early for Bayley to lose that championship already. She hasn't reached that legendary spot of beating people yet. She's gonna keep the title." [22:41 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Bayley in WWE.

