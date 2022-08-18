WWE Hall of Famer feels Vince McMahon is "involved somehow" with the current product

Former WWE Superstar Tito Santana recently gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon's retirement from the promotion.

The former CEO of the company has been in the news ever since reports of an alleged misconduct case surfaced. In the wake of these allegations, he stepped back from his role as the chief of the company. Last month, Mr. McMahon announced that he would be retiring, passing over the reins to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, while Triple H would be taking care of creative.

Speaking with PWMania in an exclusive interview, Tito Santana mentioned that he was keeping up with the current product and the news surrounding the McMahons. On the Vince McMahon issue, he suggested that the former WWE chief still had some input on the creative direction.

"I just do not believe that he is not involved somehow."

Tito Sanata spoke about not becoming WWE Champion

During the same interview, Tito spoke about his time in the company. He mentioned was very happy with how his career panned out. However, he mentioned that he missed out on accomplishing one goal.

"I wish I had gotten a chance to be the World Champion," said Santana. (H/T PWMania)

Santana was one of the major stars of the Golden era of wrestling. He had some memorable feuds with the likes of Macho Man Randy Savage, The Brainbusters, and The Hart Foundation during his time with the company.

In his glorious career, Tito Santana managed to win the Intercontinental Championship twice. He also won the Tag Team championships on two separate occasions. One of these reins came with Ivan Putski while the other championship run was with Rick Martel as part of Strike Force. El Matador was also a King of the Ring winner. The legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2004.

wrestling pics @wrestlepics96 Tito Santana is one of the very selected few performers who stayed babyface his entire run. He is a 2 time intercontinental and tag champion the 1989 king of the ring and was inducted into the WWE Hall of fame in 2004 by Shawn Michaels Tito Santana is one of the very selected few performers who stayed babyface his entire run. He is a 2 time intercontinental and tag champion the 1989 king of the ring and was inducted into the WWE Hall of fame in 2004 by Shawn Michaels https://t.co/kjz1vPx5de

Do you think WWE missed an opportunity by not crowning Tito Santana as world champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

