Titus O'Neil out of action following surgery, says in-ring career is not done

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil recently revealed in an interview that he is currently out of action following an injury and is now recuperating from surgery.

Speaking to Tampa Bay's 95.3 WDAE FM, O'Neil said that he is currently undergoing rehabilitation for knee surgery. He also added that although he hasn't wrestled in a while, he is not retired.

O'Neil has been with the WWE since 2009, when he made his debut in NXT, making the transition from professional football. He has enjoyed reigns with the WWE Tag Team Championship and the 24/7 title. He was also awarded the 2020 Warrior Award at the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for his charity work.

Titus has worked as a Global Ambassador for WWE in recent years and has spent a considerable amount of time away from the ring.

He has, however, confirmed that his in-ring career is not over and that assumptions leading to the same are incorrect.

“I’m not retired. I haven’t wrestled in a minute but I had a procedure done on my knees that I’m rehabbing. A lot of people don’t know that so they just assumed that I’ve been retired, but I’m a global ambassador for the company. I’m in Saudi Arabia and everywhere else, so that should show somebody that I’m not retired and I’m still with the company. I’m doing a lot of stuff,” Titus said. [H/T Fightful]

When was Titus O'Neil's last WWE appearence?

Although Titus O'Neil is still an active member of the WWE roster, it has been almost a year since he has been on our screens.

Titus was given hosting duties alongside Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 37 and was presented with his 2020 Warrior Award during the HOF ceremony. This was the last time the WWE Universe saw the global ambassador make an appearance on WWE TV.

Titus is well known within the company for his charity work and is a prominent figure for WWE in Saudi Arabia.

When do you think Titus O'Neil will be back in a WWE ring? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

