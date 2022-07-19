Titus O'Neil delivers heartfelt promo to kick off WWE RAW

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil kicked off this week's edition of WWE RAW with a heartfelt in-ring promo.

O'Neil signed with WWE in 2009 and was initially featured on NXT. Upon moving to the main roster, he formed the Prime Time Players with Darren Young, and the two would go on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Titus is also the inaugural 24/7 Champion. He is currently associated with the company as its Global Ambassador.

The latest episode of the red brand saw the former tag team champion standing in the center of the ring in a darkened arena. He delivered an emotional promo in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, where he called his work as WWE Global Ambassador the summit of his career.

He also talked about goodwill and urged the entire WWE Universe to extend it to each other. The former tag team champion also stated that the company was striving to give fans a "good time."

O'Neil ended his promo with WWE's now well-known line of "Welcome to Monday Night RAW."

