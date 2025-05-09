Titus O'Neil makes major career move more than 4 years after last WWE match

Titus O'Neil's WWE career took a significant turn in 2020 as the former arena football player transitioned into non-wrestling roles. After a championship stint in FCW and an infamous run on NXT season two, Titus made his name as a Prime Time Player with Darren Young. The 48-year-old is now embarking on a new chapter of his career that may show a much different side of him.

The Real Deal signed a WWE developmental contract in 2009 with no wrestling experience. Officials called the former arena football player to the main roster in 2012, and that run included a reign as WWE Tag Team Champion, a notable heel turn, and even his own faction, Titus Worldwide. O'Neil worked 112 matches that call-up year, to a high of 161 in 2014, then down to just 49 bouts in 2019, and seven in his last active year. He has not wrestled since a one-minute RAW loss to then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley on November 9, 2020.

O'Neil is currently a WWE Global Ambassador and is described by the company as one of the most philanthropic Superstars in history. Titus is also now a reality TV star, as the 48-year-old has been cast for a new dating series: King's Court.

Bravo will premiere King's Court on Sunday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET. Titus joins model Tyson Beckford and former NBA star Carlos Boozer as bachelors who will navigate a field of 21 single women in hopes of choosing one to be their queen at the end. The single father of three is billed as Thaddeus "Titus O’Neil" Bullard on the show.

Beckford, Boozer, and World Wrestling Entertainment's 2020 Warrior Award recipient will take the contestants on "fun, adventurous dates" each episode, then to an elimination dinner party. King's Court will be hosted by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL star Rodney Peete. The couple hosted Queen's Court season one, and this new series is a spin-off of that.

Titus O'Neil set for WWE career milestone

Titus O'Neil and Damien Sandow held the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship for 112 days, and later, Titus held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 70 days with Darren Young. O'Neil's only singles reign was with the WWE 24/7 Championship, and that win came six years ago.

Mick Foley returned to RAW in May 2019 to introduce the 24/7 Championship. O'Neil became the inaugural champion by winning a hectic scramble with EC3, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Cedric Alexander, Drake Maverick, Mojo Rawley, Eric Young, and No Way Jose. However, Robert Roode dethroned Titus one minute later on the entrance ramp but lost it in the parking lot to R-Truth.

With Nikki Cross holding the gold, the 24/7 Championship was officially retired in November 2022. While celebrities and others held the comedy championship, Nikki Cross was the final title holder in her 11th reign, and R-Truth had the most 24/7 Championship reigns at 54.

