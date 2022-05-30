Titus O'Neil appears at the Indy 500 Snake Pit as the honorary Grand Marshal

WWE Tag Team Champion Titus O'Neil appeared as the honorary Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit held on May 29, 2022.

The mega event was a 500-mile race in the IndyCar Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. The Snake Pit was also hailed by the presence of Martin Garrix and other musical artists, including deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw. Titus, who addressed the crowd just before the race began, took part in last year's pre-race festivities.

A few days back, when the WWE Hall of Famer was announced as the Grand Marshal for the event, he promised to add to the energy of the grand spectacle:

"Having the opportunity to return to this racing spectacle at full capacity as Snake Pit grand marshal is truly an honor. I fully expect to not only be overtaken by the revelry of this event but also contribute to the energy and excitement of the Snake Pit as race fans from all different backgrounds descend upon Indianapolis. It’s going to be electric!"

He enjoyed a lot of love from the fans at the Racing Capital of the World and took to Twitter to show his love:

Titus O'Neil sends sent a heartfelt message to Batista

WWE Global Brand Ambassador Titus O'Neil paid tribute to Batista as the latter completed 20 years in the wrestling industry on May 9, 2022.

The Animal, whose illustrious career began in 2002, announced his in-ring retirement in 2019 after losing his match at WrestleMania 35 to Triple H. Titus took to Twitter to detail his relationship with the former World Heavyweight Champion:

"My Friendship with @DaveBautista has been Very special to me and my Family for years. I’ve watched him excel in @WWE and in Hollywood & through both I’ve always seen Dave for what he truly is… A Brother to me, An Uncle to my kids and A GREAT HUMAN BEING!! Congrats on 20 years!!"

In a losing effort, Titus O'Neil last wrestled in WWE in 2020 against Bobby Lashley. Although not seen as a wrestler since then, the big man went on to host WrestleMania 37 alongside the legendary Hulk Hogan.

