  Titus O'Neil pays tribute to Hulk Hogan after wrestling legend's death

Titus O'Neil pays tribute to Hulk Hogan after wrestling legend's death

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 25, 2025 06:41 GMT
Titus and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 37 (Image via WWE.com)
Titus and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 37 (Image via WWE.com)

Titus O'Neil took to social media to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after he passed away. He also sent his condolences to the WWE Hall of Famer's family.

The entire wrestling world is still mourning the loss of one of the biggest stars to ever come out of the industry. The Immortal One died of cardiac arrest on Thursday at the age of 71 at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He and the inaugural WWE 24/7 Champion hosted WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Titus O'Neil appeared on NBC News to comment on Hulk Hogan's passing. He shared a clip from his appearance on the show on X and also wrote a message, paying tribute to the wrestling legend.

"My condolences to the family of Hulk Hogan. As a legendary figure in professional wrestling, he helped shape the industry and inspired generations of fans and athletes. His impact in sports and entertainment will be remembered for years to come," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE's official statement on Hulk Hogan's passing

After the tragic news of The Hulkster's death broke out, WWE issued a statement on Instagram. The company sent its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

You can check out the quote below:

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."
Hogan's last match in WWE took place at SummerSlam 2006. He defeated Randy Orton in a singles match. His last appearance was on the January 6 episode of RAW, the same night the show debuted on Netflix. His final wrestling match was at TNA Bound For Glory in 2011, where he faced Sting.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

